Akshay Kumar Starrer Bhooth Bangla's Runtime To Be Around 2 Hours 50 Minutes: Report

Bhooth Bangla Runtime | YouTube

Akshay Kumar starrer Bhooth Bangla is one of the most-awaited films of the year. The Priyadarshan directorial is slated to hit the big screens on April 10, 2026, and while everyone has been waiting for the trailer of the movie, a recent report has revealed that the runtime of Bhooth Bangla is 2 hours and 50 minutes.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the movie's runtime is around 170 minutes, and it is Akshay's longest film in the past few years. The actor's last film, which had such a long runtime was the 2014 release Holiday A Soldier Is Never Off Duty.

A source told the portal, “Bhooth Bangla is around 2 hours and 50 minutes long. After the censor process, the run time may reduce or increase by a few minutes. The exact duration will be known closer to the release date, but as of now, it is said to be around 170 minutes.”

Bhooth Bangla Release Date

Meanwhile, there has been confusion about the release date of Bhooth Bangla. The film is slated to release on April 10, 2026, but there have been reports that the movie might get postponed by a week and hit the big screens on April 17.

On Monday, even BookMyShow had changed the release date to April 17, but now, once again, it is April 10 on the website. Reportedly, the trailer of the film was scheduled to be out on March 30, but it wasn't released.

The teaser and the songs have created a good pre-release buzz about Bhooth Bangla, but everyone is eagerly waiting for the trailer of the movie.

Bhooth Bangla Cast

Apart from Akshay, the movie also stars Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rajpal Yadav. With such an amazing star cast, and Priyadarshan directing it, the audience surely has high expectations from the movie.