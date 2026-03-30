Bhooth Bangla Release Date Confusion: BookMyShow Changes It To April 17, While Makers' Latest Post Shows April 10

Bhooth Bangla Release Date | YouTube

After Dhurandhar The Revenge, the next Bollywood biggie to hit the big screens is Priyadarshan's Bhooth Bangla, which stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role. The film is slated to release on April 10, 2026, but there have been reports that due to the Dhurandhar 2 wave at the box office, the makers have decided to postpone the release date by a week, and the film will hit the big screens on April 17, 2026.

While the makers have not yet officially announced that the film is delayed, the release date on BookMyShow has been changed to April 17, 2026.

However, the makers shared a post on Monday on social media, in which they have mentioned the release date as April 10, 2026. Check out the post below...

Netizens React To Bhooth Bangla Release Date Confusion

Everyone is quite confused about the release date of Bhooth Bangla. Fans of Akshay Kumar are requesting the makers to confirm the release date of the film. Check out the tweets below...

Bhooth Bangla Cast

Apart from Akshay, Bhooth Bangla also stars Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rajpal Yadav. With such an amazing star cast, and Akshay and Priyadarshan coming together after 16 years, the audience is excited to watch Bhooth Bangla on the big screens.

The teaser and the songs have created a good pre-release buzz.

Akshay Kumar On Bhooth Bangla Releasing Three Weeks After Dhurandhar 2

Meanwhile, a few days ago, in an interview with IANS, Akshay had opened up about his film releasing three weeks after Dhurandhar 2. He said, "I am very happy that the film is running so well and attracting such large audiences. It has taken Indian cinema to a new level, which is very encouraging. Three weeks is usually sufficient, and here we are talking about 21 days... This is good for the industry and also gives you opportunities to do more interviews. If films don’t perform, there would be no platform for such interactions."