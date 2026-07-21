'Bholenath Shakti Do Inn Bachon Ko': Yo Yo Honey Singh Postpones Teaser Release Of His Song Moonlight Amid CJP Protest

Honey Singh Postpones Teaser Release Of His Song Moonlight Amid CJP Protest | Instagram

Yo Yo Honey Singh last week announced that his new song, titled Moonlight, will be released on July 24, 2026. On Monday, the singer shared that the teaser of the song would be released on Tuesday. However, on Tuesday, he took to his Instagram Story to reveal that he is postponing the teaser release due to the situation of youth and students in India.

While he didn't mention the Cockroach Janta Party's protest, Singh wrote, "Due to the sentiments of our country n youth of india. I am postponing the teaser of my new song MOONLIGHT for few days. BHOLENATH SHAKTI DO INN BACHON KO. JAI HIND (sic)." Check out the post below...

Before announcing the postponement of his song's teaser release, the singer had posted, "Youth of India is immortal. Harharmahadev (sic)." Check out the post below...

Bollywood Celebrities React To The Protest

Many Bollywood celebrities have reacted to the protest and Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike. In fact, actors like Shabana Azmi and Prakash Raj also attended the protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Monday.

Preity Zinta Backs Students & Sonam Wangchuk

On Tuesday, actress Preity Zinta tweeted, "I hope our govt starts a meaningful dialogue with Sonam Wangchuk and the student bodies so his health does not deteriorate any further! Please end your fast, Sonam. Your health is as important as this fight. You and the students are fighting for the future of India and for our youth. My heartfelt & unwavering support to every student & to Sonam in this fight to uplift & upgrade our educational system. More power to all of you. Jai Hind (sic)."

I hope our govt starts a meaningful dialogue with Sonam Wangchuk and the student bodies so his health does not deteriorate any further ! Please end your fast Sonam. Your health is as important as this fight. You and the students are fighting for the future of India and for our… — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) July 21, 2026

Many other celebs like Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, Bhumi Pednekar, Aditi Rao Hydari, Uorfi Javed, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Sonu Sood, and others have posted about the protest and students on social media.