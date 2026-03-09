Bharti Singh Warns Fans About AI Voice Scam Using Her Name To Promote Slimming Product: 'My Own Mother Sent Me...'

Bharti Singh Warns Fans About AI Voice Scam | Photo Via Instagram

Comedian Bharti Singh has alerted her fans about a scam in which fraudsters are allegedly using her name and an AI-generated version of her voice to promote slimming products online. She said the scammers manipulated AI audio to make it seem as though she was endorsing the product. Bharti clarified that the voice heard in the advertisements is not hers and urged fans not to fall for the fraudulent promotion.

On Sunday, in a video message shared on her social media account, Bharti said that some scammers had been falsely claiming that she had endorsed certain 'thin foot pads.' Speaking about the issue, Bharti said in her video, “This scam is happening in my name. Every morning, people send me messages asking, 'Bharti ji, is this true? Does this really make you think? Did you use this? Do you know this company?'"

She clarified that she was unaware of it until people began sending her the videos, and since they trust her, they asked whether it was true and if they should buy the product. She stated that it is a 'scam.'

“This is a scam, guys, so please do not buy it. That is not even my real voice. My face may be there, but the voice is not mine. Even my own mother sent me the video asking if it was true. It is a lie. I do not know who these people are," said Singh.

Through the video shared on her social media account, Bharti urged her followers to stay alert and avoid purchasing products promoted through such misleading advertisements.