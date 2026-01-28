 Bharti Singh & Harsh Limbachiyaa Name Second Son Yashveer; Rubina Dilaik, Eisha Singh & Other Celebs Send Love- PHOTOS
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBharti Singh & Harsh Limbachiyaa Name Second Son Yashveer; Rubina Dilaik, Eisha Singh & Other Celebs Send Love- PHOTOS

Bharti Singh & Harsh Limbachiyaa Name Second Son Yashveer; Rubina Dilaik, Eisha Singh & Other Celebs Send Love- PHOTOS

Comedian Bharti Singh announced the name of her second son, Yashveer, in a social media post featuring husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa and elder son Laksh. The comedian welcomed her baby boy on December 19, 2025. While sharing the family photos, Bharti chose not to reveal the newborn's face, covering it with a baby emoji, with pictures hinting at a naming ceremony.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 04:45 PM IST
article-image
Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachiyaa | Photo Via Instagram

Comedian Bharti Singh recently welcomed her second child, a baby boy, with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa on December 19, 2025. The couple, who already have a son, Laksh, also known as Golla, born on April 3, 2022, announced their newborn's name a few days after his birth.

Bharti Singh & Harsh Limbachiyaa Name Second Son Yashveer

On Wednesday, January 28, Bharti shared adorable family photos featuring Haarsh, Laksh, and their second son. However, she chose not to reveal the newborn's face, covering it with a baby emoji. Announcing his name, Bharti wrote, "Yashveer," along with a red heart emoji.

The pictures suggested that the couple held a naming ceremony for their second son. In the photos, Bharti is seen wearing a red salwar suit, while Haarsh and their elder son are dressed in matching`` lilac kurtas.

FPJ Shorts
'Dada Kept Requesting His Favourite Song...' Rahul Vaidya Recalls LAST Meeting With Ajit Pawar After His Death In Plane Crash - VIDEO
'Dada Kept Requesting His Favourite Song...' Rahul Vaidya Recalls LAST Meeting With Ajit Pawar After His Death In Plane Crash - VIDEO
BEL Q3 FY26 Profit Rises 21% YoY To ₹1,590 Cr; Revenue Grows 24%
BEL Q3 FY26 Profit Rises 21% YoY To ₹1,590 Cr; Revenue Grows 24%
Panvel Municipal Corporation Launches PM-SYM Pension Scheme Registration Drive Until February 15
Panvel Municipal Corporation Launches PM-SYM Pension Scheme Registration Drive Until February 15
'A Day of Great Sorrow': PM Narendra Modi Mourns Ajit Pawar’s Death At NCC Rally In Delhi
'A Day of Great Sorrow': PM Narendra Modi Mourns Ajit Pawar’s Death At NCC Rally In Delhi

Check it out:

Read Also
Bharti Singh Resumes Work 18 Days After Giving Birth, Distributes Sweets To Paps On Laughter Chefs...
article-image

Celebs React

Soon after Bharti announced her second son’s name along with family photos, her industry friends and celebrities flooded the comments section with love. Rubina Dilaik wrote, "Ati sundar," while Eisha Singh, Pratik Sehajpal, and Adaa Khan added red heart emojis.

Meera Deosthale commented, "Yashveer. May God bless Kaju with all the happiness and good health," while Sharad Malhotra wrote, "Badhai ho dono ko." Jayaa Bhattacharya added, "Blessings."

After her second son's birth, Bharti shared a video on her YouTube channel, revealing what exactly happened on the day of her baby's birth. She said, "Subah ke 6 baj rahe the, achanak se sab geela ho gaya… Maine doctor ko phone kiya. Unhone kaha, ‘Aapka water bag burst ho gaya hai, hospital aa jao.’ Raat ko bag theek kar rahi thi, aaj jana pad raha hai…" Soon after, Bharti got emotional and admitted that she was feeling very 'scared.'

Bharti was heard saying, "Raat bhar se mujhe thoda uneasy tha. Subah uthte hi main shocked thi. I was shivering. Mere kapde geele the, bedsheet bhi geeli thi, aur hum hospital ke liye nikal rahe the."

Work Front

On the work front, Bharti, who was on a maternity break, resumed Laughter Chefs Season 3 just 18 days after giving birth.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Itni Neech Baatein...': Kangana Ranaut Criticises Mamata Banerjee For Her Remarks On Ajit Pawar's...
'Itni Neech Baatein...': Kangana Ranaut Criticises Mamata Banerjee For Her Remarks On Ajit Pawar's...
'Can Never Call This End Of An Era': Shreya Ghoshal Reacts To Arijit Singh Retiring As Playback...
'Can Never Call This End Of An Era': Shreya Ghoshal Reacts To Arijit Singh Retiring As Playback...
'Paise Bhi Nahi The...': Border 2 Actor Diljit Dosanjh Reveals He Had No Money To Watch Part 1 In...
'Paise Bhi Nahi The...': Border 2 Actor Diljit Dosanjh Reveals He Had No Money To Watch Part 1 In...
Rohit Shetty Buys ₹4.57 Crore Hummer EV, Enjoys A Drive In Mumbai - VIDEO
Rohit Shetty Buys ₹4.57 Crore Hummer EV, Enjoys A Drive In Mumbai - VIDEO
Bharti Singh & Harsh Limbachiyaa Name Second Son Yashveer; Rubina Dilaik, Eisha Singh & Other Celebs...
Bharti Singh & Harsh Limbachiyaa Name Second Son Yashveer; Rubina Dilaik, Eisha Singh & Other Celebs...