Bharti Singh & Harsh Limbachiyaa Name Second Son Yashveer; Rubina Dilaik, Eisha Singh & Other Celebs Send Love- PHOTOS

Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachiyaa | Photo Via Instagram

Comedian Bharti Singh recently welcomed her second child, a baby boy, with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa on December 19, 2025. The couple, who already have a son, Laksh, also known as Golla, born on April 3, 2022, announced their newborn's name a few days after his birth.

Bharti Singh & Harsh Limbachiyaa Name Second Son Yashveer

On Wednesday, January 28, Bharti shared adorable family photos featuring Haarsh, Laksh, and their second son. However, she chose not to reveal the newborn's face, covering it with a baby emoji. Announcing his name, Bharti wrote, "Yashveer," along with a red heart emoji.

The pictures suggested that the couple held a naming ceremony for their second son. In the photos, Bharti is seen wearing a red salwar suit, while Haarsh and their elder son are dressed in matching`` lilac kurtas.

Check it out:

Celebs React

Soon after Bharti announced her second son’s name along with family photos, her industry friends and celebrities flooded the comments section with love. Rubina Dilaik wrote, "Ati sundar," while Eisha Singh, Pratik Sehajpal, and Adaa Khan added red heart emojis.

Meera Deosthale commented, "Yashveer. May God bless Kaju with all the happiness and good health," while Sharad Malhotra wrote, "Badhai ho dono ko." Jayaa Bhattacharya added, "Blessings."

After her second son's birth, Bharti shared a video on her YouTube channel, revealing what exactly happened on the day of her baby's birth. She said, "Subah ke 6 baj rahe the, achanak se sab geela ho gaya… Maine doctor ko phone kiya. Unhone kaha, ‘Aapka water bag burst ho gaya hai, hospital aa jao.’ Raat ko bag theek kar rahi thi, aaj jana pad raha hai…" Soon after, Bharti got emotional and admitted that she was feeling very 'scared.'

Bharti was heard saying, "Raat bhar se mujhe thoda uneasy tha. Subah uthte hi main shocked thi. I was shivering. Mere kapde geele the, bedsheet bhi geeli thi, aur hum hospital ke liye nikal rahe the."

Work Front

On the work front, Bharti, who was on a maternity break, resumed Laughter Chefs Season 3 just 18 days after giving birth.