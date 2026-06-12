Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata X Review: 'Do Not Miss', 'Beautifully Made Movie'; Kangana Ranaut Starrer Impresses Netizens

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata X Review | YouTube

Manoj Tapadia's Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, starring Kangana Ranaut, has hit the big screens today. The trailer of the movie had grabbed everyone's attention, and many people have already watched the film. The audience is sharing their reviews on X (Twitter), and Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata has left netizens impressed.

A netizen tweeted, "Just finished #BharatBhhagyaViddhaata. I appreciate how grounded the film is in an era that rewards shock value. It’s a reminder that the bravest people aren’t those carrying weapons, but those carrying responsibility (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "KANGANA RANAUT THE ACTOR THAT YOU ARE. Rare Friday when you realise there's still some great talent left in Bollywood, I felt so many emotions. Always proud to stan a REAL actor. DO NOT MISS THIS MOVIE IN THEATRES #BharatBhhagyaViddhaata (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "#BharatBhhagyaViddhaata is a heartfelt and inspiring tribute to the brave nurses of Cama Hospital. #KanganaRanaut delivers a powerful and emotional performance, while the entire cast does a commendable job. It's a moving and respectful story that leaves a lasting impact. ⭐4.5/5 (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

The Kangana starrer has clearly impressed one and all, and the actress' performance is being praised a lot.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 3 stars and wrote, "We have watched many films and web series based on the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai. But, for the first time, we get to watch the story of the nurses of Cama Hospital and how they saved so many lives. Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata might not be a perfect tribute to them, but it surely deserves a watch for all those nurses who were there in the hospital at that time and who chose duty over their safety during that difficult phase. Also, if you are a Kangana Ranaut fan, book your tickets right now!"

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata might take a low opening at the box office. But, we can expect it to show a good jump over the weekend because of the positive reviews and word of mouth.