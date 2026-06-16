Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Haunted 3D, Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction: Will These Three Films Show Jump On Tuesday?

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Haunted 3D, Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection |

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Haunted 3D Echoes Of The Past, and Main Vaapas Aaunga were all released on Friday. While Haunted performed very well at the box office during the weekend, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata and Main Vaapas Aaunga failed to make a mark at the box office. On Monday, all three films showed a drop, but Haunted 3D still performed well.

Now, all eyes are on Tuesday's collection. Mostly, on Tuesdays, films show a good jump due to affordable ticket prices.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction

Kangana Ranaut-starrer Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata showed a huge drop on Monday and collected Rs. 65 lakh. As per early estimates, we can expect the movie to collect around Rs. 60-65 lakh on Tuesday. However, if the footfalls in the night shows are better, the collection can be more as well.

Haunted 3D Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction

Haunted 3D, on Monday, collected Rs. 2 crore, which is a good amount. Now, on Tuesday, we can expect the movie to earn Rs. 1.80-2 crore at the box office. So, the five-day total will be around Rs. 13-14 crore.

According to reports, it is made on a budget of Rs. 15 crore. So, it looks like the film will soon surpass its budget at the box office.

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction

The biggest shock that the trade and the film industry got was from Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga. The film had created a good pre-release buzz and received positive reviews from critics and the audience, yet it has failed to make a mark at the box office.

On Monday, it collected Rs. 1.15 crore, which is the same amount the film earned on its first day. Now, on Tuesday, we can expect Imtiaz Ali's directorial to show a jump at the box office and collect around Rs. 1.50 crore. So, the five-day collection will be around Rs. 8-9 crore.