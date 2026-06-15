Haunted 3D, Main Vaapas Aaunga, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction: All Three Films Expected To Show Drop On Monday

Haunted 3D, Main Vaapas Aaunga, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection |

Haunted 3D Echoes Of The Past performed very well at the box office during its first weekend. However, other new releases like Main Vaapas Aaunga and Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata failed to collect a good amount. Now, all eyes are on Monday's collection of the movies.

Haunted 3D Echoes Of The Past Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction

Haunted 3D Echoes Of The Past collected Rs. 9.35 crore net at the box office in India in three days. As per early estimates, we can expect the movie to collect around Rs. 1.50-2 crore at the box office on its first Monday. So, the four-day collection will be around Rs. 11-12 crore.

Reportedly, the film is made on a budget of Rs. 15 crore, so the collection is surely quite good.

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction

Main Vaapas Aaunga failed to make a mark at the box office during its first weekend and collected only Rs. 5.50 crore net in India in three days. On Monday, the movie will show a drop at the box office and can collect around Rs. 90 lakh to Rs. 1 crore, taking the four-day total to around Rs. 6.50 crore.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction

Kangana Ranaut starrer Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata also had a low weekend, with a collection of Rs. 4.25 crore. Now, on Monday, the film might collect around Rs. 60-70 lakh, which will be quite disappointing. The collection can be more if the footfalls in the night shows are better.

Haunted 3D, Main Vaapas Aaunga, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Review

When it comes to reviews, Main Vaapas Aaunga has received mostly negative reviews from critics, while Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata got mixed-to-positive reviews. Haunted 3D received negative reviews, but it has still received a better response at the box office.