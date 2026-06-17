Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection Day 5: Kangana Ranaut's Film Shows No Growth, Earns ₹65 Lakh

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Shows No Day 5 Growth | Photo Via YouTube

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead, released on June 12 in the theatres, continued its slow run at the box office on Day 5 (first Tuesday), showing no growth in its daily earnings. The film is based on the true story of the hospital workers at Mumbai's Cama and Albless Hospital during the 26/11 terror attacks in 2008 and highlights the extraordinary courage, resilience, and selflessness they displayed amid the horrific incident.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection Day 5

According to Sacnilk, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata collected a net of 65 lakh crore on Day 5 across 1,693 shows, matching its previous day's performance and indicating a complete lack of upward momentum.

The film’s total India net collections now stand at approximately ₹5.55 crore. Meanwhile, its cumulative India gross collection has reached around ₹6.60 crore so far. Despite multiple days in theatres, the film has not managed to show any significant growth trend, which is often considered crucial for sustaining a theatrical run.

Budget

With a reported budget of Rs 45 crore, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’s current box office performance is considered underwhelming, as its Rs 5.55 crore net collection so far reflects a slow recovery and places the film far behind its break-even target.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave 3 stars to Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata and wrote, "We have watched many films and web series based on the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai. But, for the first time, we get to watch the story of the nurses of Cama Hospital and how they saved so many lives. Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata might not be a perfect tribute to them, but it surely deserves a watch for all those nurses who were there in the hospital at that time and who chose duty over their safety during that difficult phase."