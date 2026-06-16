Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection Day 4: Kangana Ranaut's Film Witnesses Major Monday Drop, Earns ₹65 Lakh

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection Day 4 | Photo Via YouTube

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead alongside Girija Oak, Smita Tambe and Esha Dey, hit theatres alongside Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga, Vikram Bhatt's Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past and Manoj Bajpayee's Governor. Despite receiving positive reviews, the film has struggled to translate that appreciation into box-office numbers amid stiff competition from multiple releases.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection Day 4

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata witnessed a significant decline at the box office on its first Monday. After showing some momentum over the weekend, the film's collections dropped sharply on Day 4, indicating a challenging road ahead in theatres.

According to Sacnilk, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata collected a net Rs 65 lakh on its fourth day at the box office. The latest figure marks a steep 63.9 per cent drop from Sunday's earnings of Rs 1.80 crore. The film was screened across 1,866 shows on Monday, but the occupancy levels were not enough to sustain its weekend performance.

With the Day 4 collection, the film's total India net box office earnings have reached Rs 4.90 crore. Meanwhile, its India gross collection stands at approximately Rs 5.86 crore.

The first Monday is often considered a crucial test for a film's box office prospects, as it reflects audience interest beyond the initial weekend rush. In the case of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, the substantial dip in collections could affect its overall theatrical run unless it sees stronger footfall in the coming days.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Budget

While there is no official confirmation from the makers, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is reportedly made on an estimated production budget of around Rs 45 crore.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Story

The film is based on the true story of the hospital workers at Mumbai's Cama and Albless Hospital during the 26/11 terror attacks in 2008 and highlights the extraordinary courage, resilience, and selflessness they displayed amid the horrific incident.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave 3 stars to Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata and wrote, "We have watched many films and web series based on the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai. But, for the first time, we get to watch the story of the nurses of Cama Hospital and how they saved so many lives. Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata might not be a perfect tribute to them, but it surely deserves a watch for all those nurses who were there in the hospital at that time and who chose duty over their safety during that difficult phase."