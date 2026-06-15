 Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection Day 3: Kangana Ranaut's Film Continues Slow Run, Stays Below ₹2 Crore Mark
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection Day 3: Kangana Ranaut's Film Continues Slow Run, Stays Below ₹2 Crore Mark

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection Day 3: Kangana Ranaut's Film Continues Slow Run, Stays Below ₹2 Crore Mark

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata witnessed a 24.1% rise in collections on Sunday, earning Rs 1.80 crore net. The film's total India net collection has now reached Rs 4.25 crore. Starring Kangana Ranaut, Girija Oak and Smita Tambe, the drama is based on the true story of hospital workers during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, June 15, 2026, 11:45 AM IST
Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection Day 3: Kangana Ranaut's Film Continues Slow Run, Stays Below ₹2 Crore Mark
Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection Day 3 | Photo Via YouTube

Kangana Ranaut’s latest film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, despite receiving positive word of mouth, has not been performing strongly at the box office. The film, also starring Girija Oak, Smita Tambe and Esha Dey, released alongside Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga, Vikram Bhatt’s Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past and Manoj Bajpayee’s Governor.

The film is based on the true story of the hospital workers at Mumbai's Cama and Albless Hospital during the 26/11 terror attacks in 2008 and highlights the extraordinary courage, resilience, and selflessness they displayed amid the horrific incident.

Read Also
Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Review: Watch It For The Courageous Nurses Of Mumbai's Cama Hospital;...
Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Review: Watch It For The Courageous Nurses Of Mumbai's Cama Hospital;...

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection Day 3

According to Sacnilk, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata collected Rs 1.80 crore across 1,914 screens, marking a 24.1% rise from Day 2's Rs 1.45 crore net. This takes its total India gross to Rs 5.09 crore and net collection to Rs 4.25 crore so far.

Budget

While there is no official confirmation from the makers, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is reportedly made on an estimated production budget of around Rs 45 crore.

Read Also
Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata: Astrologer Claims Kangana Ranaut's Film Career Will Get On Right Track...
Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata: Astrologer Claims Kangana Ranaut's Film Career Will Get On Right Track...

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave 3 stars to Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata and wrote, "We have watched many films and web series based on the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai. But, for the first time, we get to watch the story of the nurses of Cama Hospital and how they saved so many lives. Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata might not be a perfect tribute to them, but it surely deserves a watch for all those nurses who were there in the hospital at that time and who chose duty over their safety during that difficult phase."

Kangana Ranaut has not delivered a major box office success since her 2015 hit Tanu Weds Manu Returns. Over the past 11 years, she has appeared in 12 films, most of which failed to make a significant commercial impact, including ambitious projects such as Thalaivii and Emergency.

Follow us on