Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection Day 2: Kangana Ranaut's Film Registers 45% Growth, Earns ₹1.45 Crore

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection Day 2 | Photo Via YouTube

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, starring Kangana Ranaut, Girija Oak, Asha Shelar, Amruta Namdev Patil, and Smita Tambe, among others, was released on June 12. The film is based on the true story of the hospital workers at Mumbai's Cama and Albless Hospital during the 26/11 terror attacks in 2008 and highlights the extraordinary courage, resilience, and selflessness they displayed amid the horrific incident.

Despite its inspiring subject matter, the film had a modest start at the box office. On its opening day, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata collected Rs 1 crore net across 2,181 shows. The film struggled to draw large audiences amid competition from other releases, including Main Vaapas Aaunga and Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past. However, the film witnessed a healthy jump in collections on its second day.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection Day 2

According to Sacnilk, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata collected Rs 1.45 crore net on Day 2 across 1,956 shows, registering a 45% growth from its opening-day collection. With this, the film's total India gross collection has reached Rs 2.93 crore, while its cumulative India net collection stands at Rs 2.45 crore.

While the jump is not extraordinary, it reflects a positive trend and suggests that the film is gradually finding its audience through word-of-mouth.

Budget

While there is no official confirmation from the makers, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is reportedly made on an estimated production budget of around Rs 45 crore.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave 3 stars to Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata and wrote, "We have watched many films and web series based on the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai. But, for the first time, we get to watch the story of the nurses of Cama Hospital and how they saved so many lives. Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata might not be a perfect tribute to them, but it surely deserves a watch for all those nurses who were there in the hospital at that time and who chose duty over their safety during that difficult phase."