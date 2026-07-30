'Bhakti Hai Ya Photoshoot?': Bhumi Pednekkar TROLLED For Wearing Sunglasses Inside Shiv Temple During Sawan Puja

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekkar has come under social media scrutiny after sharing a glimpse of her Sawan prayers on Instagram on Thursday (July 30). Her post sparked debate among netizens over her choice of attire and accessories.

Bhumi shared a series of photos and videos from her visit to a temple, where she was seen offering water to a Shivling as part of the ritual.

The actress wore a black top with blue denim jeans and completed her look with black sunglasses. Soon after the post went live, several social media users reacted to the video, with many questioning why Bhumi chose to wear sunglasses while performing the puja.

"As Sawan begins, I pray not for an easier life, but for the strength to walk it with grace. Har Har Mahadev," she captioned the post.

However, a section of netizens criticised the actress, saying the accessory was inappropriate during a religious ceremony.

"Sunglasses utar ke pooja kar sakte the??" a user commented. Another wrote, "Kam se kam chashmah toh utaar lo."

"Never saw anyone wearing goggles and doing Pooja," wrote another user.

"Mandir mein bhagwan ki bhakti kar rahe hai ya photoshoot?" another user asked in the comments section of Bhumi's post.

Take a look at some other reactions here:

Bhumi has not responded publicly to the criticism.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhumi was last seen in the film Mere Husband Ki Biwi with Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh. She was also seen in a web series titled Daldal which released in 2026.

Bhumi has now joined the cast of The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The actress will play Belawadi Mallamma, the legendary warrior queen of Karnataka, in the historical drama. The film stars Kantara actor Rishab Shetty in the lead role as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.