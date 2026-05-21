'Bhaijaan Sorry': Paparazzi Apologises To Salman Khan; Superstar Says 'Zor Se Bolo' - Watch Viral Video

Paparazzi Apologises To Salman Khan | Instagram

On Tuesday night, the paparazzi gathered outside a hospital to click pictures and videos of Salman Khan. Also, while clicking photos they were shouting, and this made the superstar quite angry. Later, he shared four posts on Instagram showing his displeasure towards the behaviour of the paparazzi.

On Wednesday, Salman attended the success party of Riteish Deshmukh starrer Raja Shivaji. At the event, he happily posed for the shutterbugs, and the paparazzi apologised to him by telling him sorry multiple times. The superstar jokingly told them, "Zor se sorry bolo." Watch the video below...

In another video, we can see that the paps come closer to Salman, and talk to him, and even the superstar explains why he got angry. Watch the video below...

Salman Khan's Posts For Paparazzi

In multiple posts, Salman wrote, "If I see any press at a hospital enjoying my pain.The press that I have stood for interacted with taken care made sure that they also earn their bread n butter. But if they wanna make money from my losses…. keep quiet don’t enjoy.bhai bhai bhai matrabhumi picture ki maaa ki aankh, pic imp hai ya life (sic)."

He also wrote, "Aise main sau jala doonga.Bhai k ek bhai k dukh par agli baar try kar lena mere sath.Buss try kar lena …. Jab bhi tumhara koi hospital mai hoga kya mai aisa react karoonga? Saath saal ka ho gaya hoon lekin ladna nahiin bhoola yeh yaad rakh lena, jail mein dalo ge haaa haaa (sic)."

Salman Khan Upcoming Movies

Salman currently has two films lined up, Maatrubhumi and Vamshi Paidipally's next. While shooting of Maatrubhumi has been wrapped up, Vamshi's film is currently in production.

Maatrubhumi was slated to release in April this year, but it has been postponed, and the new release date is not yet announced. Meanwhile, Vamshi's film, which also stars Nayanthara, is slated to release on Eid next year.