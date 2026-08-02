Bhai Tera Star Hai Box Office Day 3: Collection Of Raghav Juyal's Film Remains Disappointing As It Earns Only ₹84 Lakh

Raghav Juyal and Niharika M-starrer Bhai Tera Star Hai continues to struggle at the Indian box office. Despite entering its first weekend, the film has failed to attract audiences and remains below the Rs 1 crore mark after three days of release.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Bhai Tera Star Hai earned Rs 24 lakh on Day 3 (Saturday, August 1). With this, the film's total India net collection now stands at Rs 84 lakh.

The film opened to a poor Rs 30 lakh on Thursday. Although negative reviews and weak word of mouth had raised expectations of a drop on Friday, the film managed to hold steady by collecting another Rs 30 lakh on Day 2. However, the collections dipped sharply on Saturday, indicating that the film is struggling to find momentum at the box office.

Bhai Tera Star Hai Box Office Collection

Day 1 (Thursday): Rs 30 lakh

Day 2 (Friday): Rs 30 lakh

Day 3 (Saturday): Rs 24 lakh

Total Collection: Rs 84 lakh

One of the biggest challenges for Bhai Tera Star Hai has been the lack of pre-release buzz. The film has also faced tough competition from Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which has dominated the box office since its release and crossed Rs 150 crore net in India within just three days.

While the makers have not officially disclosed the film's budget, reports suggest it was made for Rs 15-25 crore. Even if the lower estimate of Rs 15 crore is considered, the current box office performance falls well short of expectations.

With mostly negative reviews from critics and audiences, trade experts believe the film will need an exceptional jump on Sunday to improve its opening weekend numbers. Whether it can recover in the coming days remains to be seen.

The Free Press Journal gave the film 1.5 stars and wrote, "After successfully producing many hit projects and directing I See You, Vivek B. Agrawal's direction in Bhai Tera Star Hai suddenly raises eyebrows! The direction is chaotic throughout, leaving viewers with a half-baked, multi-plot mess set in London. The film features decent cinematography by Tribhuvan Babu Sadineni and a fair background score by Shivam-Anuj. However, editor Avantika Hari struggles with a convoluted narrative, while Amit Trivedi's music remains strictly average."