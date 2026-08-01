Bhai Tera Star Hai Box Office Collection Day 2: Raghav Juyal Starrer Stays Steady, Collects ₹25 Lakh On Friday

Bhai Tera Star Hai Box Office Collection | YouTube

Raghav Juyal and Niharika M starrer Bhai Tera Star Hai had a very low opening at the box office, collecting Rs. 25 lakh net on its first day. As the film's reviews and word of mouth were negative, it was expected that Bhai Tera Star Hai might show a drop on its second day. However, on Friday, the film remained steady at the box office.

According to Sacnilk, it earned Rs. 25 lakh on its second day as well, taking the two-day total to Rs. 50 lakh. Well, the numbers are surely not great, and the movie clearly needs a miraculous jump at the box office on Saturday and Sunday.

Bhai Tera Star Hai had failed to generate a good pre-release buzz. But, clearly, it has also been affected by the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which has been performing very well at the box office in India.

Bhai Tera Star Hai Budget

The makers of Bhai Tera Star Hai have not yet officially announced the budget of the movie, but according to reports, it was made on a budget of Rs. 15-25 crore. Even if we consider Rs. 15 crore as the budget, the collection of Rs. 50 lakh in two days is surely very disappointing.

As the film has received mostly negative reviews from critics and the audience, we cannot expect a huge jump at the box office during the weekend. However, let's wait and watch!

Bhai Tera Star Hai Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 1.5 stars and wrote, "After successfully producing many hit projects and directing I See You, Vivek B. Agrawal's direction in Bhai Tera Star Hai suddenly raises eyebrows! The direction is chaotic throughout, leaving viewers with a half-baked, multi-plot mess set in London. The film features decent cinematography by Tribhuvan Babu Sadineni and a fair background score by Shivam-Anuj. However, editor Avantika Hari struggles with a convoluted narrative, while Amit Trivedi's music remains strictly average."