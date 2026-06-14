'Bhai Remains Very Much Alive': Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Honours His Legacy On 6th Death Anniversary

Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Honours His Legacy In Emotional Note | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in June 2020 at the age of 34 at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai, leaving the entertainment industry and his fans in deep shock. On his sixth death anniversary on June 14, 2026, the late actor's sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, remembered her "bhai" in an emotional social media post. She shared an AI-generated image of Sushant as Lord Ram, along with several other photographs, and reflected on his memories, values, and the lasting impact he continues to have on millions of people.

Shweta Singh Kirti Remembers Brother Sushant Singh Rajput

Shweta stated that instead of choosing to remember how Sushant left, she prefers to keep in mind how the actor lived. "I think of his childlike curiosity, his endless fascination with life, the stars, the universe, and the mysteries of the human mind. I think of a heart that treated people with dignity, regardless of who they were. I think of someone who taught us that success means very little if it is not accompanied by compassion," wrote Shweta.

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'A Body May Leave Our Sight, But The Impact Of A Beautiful Soul Continues'

Furthermore, Shweta wrote that over the years, she has come to realise something beautiful: love does not obey the rules of time. She said that while a person may no longer be physically present, the impact of a beautiful soul continues to ripple through countless lives. According to her, every time someone chooses kindness over anger, learning over ignorance, hope over despair, or love over judgment, a small part of what Sushant stood for continues to live on.

'Bhai Remains Very Much Alive'

Honouring his legacy, she added, "The greatest tribute we can offer him is not sadness. It is to live the values he embodied. Be curious. Be kind. Keep learning. Dream fearlessly. And never let the world harden your heart. The deepest measure of a life is not how long it lasted, but how many hearts it awakened. And by that measure, Bhai remains very much alive. You continue to inspire millions. Forever loved. Forever remembered."

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case

Following Sushant Singh Rajput's death, his then-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was accused of alleged abetment to suicide. However, in May 2025, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a closure report, ruling out any foul play and giving the actress a clean chit.