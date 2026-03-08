'Bhai Dikh Gaya': Ayushmann Khurrana Excitedly Spots Brother Aparshakti Khurana During India Vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana shared a proud and excited moment on social media after spotting his brother, actor Aparshakti Khurana, during the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup Final between India and New Zealand on Sunday (March 8) at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Taking to his official X account, Ayushmann posted a picture of his television screen where Aparshakti could be seen among the spectators cheering enthusiastically for Team India. The actor captured the moment directly from the TV broadcast and expressed his excitement in the caption.

Along with the image, he wrote, "Bhai dikh gaya 🙌😎 🇮🇳 #WorldCupFinal."

In the photo shared by Ayushmann, Aparshakti appeared to be enjoying the thrilling match from the stands. The actor was seen dressed in India’s official cricket jersey and paired it with black sunglasses, completing a sporty and stylish look as he cheered for the team.

The fun moment caught fans’ attention online, with many enjoying Ayushmann’s excitement at spotting his brother during one of cricket’s biggest matches.

Ayushmann has also been sharing his views and opinions on the ongoing match. Take a look:

That’s a good score. Dube has played so selflessly in the past few innings. His role is the toughest in the team. #WorldCupFinal — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) March 8, 2026

The way Indian camp has backed Abhishek with full confidence has led to this back to form moment. That’s how champion teams operate. #WorldCupFinal — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) March 8, 2026

Meanwhile, Team India scripted history by registering the highest total ever in a T20 World Cup final. Playing at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India put up a massive score of 255/5 in 20 overs, setting a daunting target for New Zealand.

India’s batting unit delivered a commanding performance on the big stage, with the top order and middle order combining to pile on the runs. The batters played aggressive cricket from the start, capitalising on the batting-friendly conditions and maintaining a strong scoring rate throughout the innings.

For the very first time in an ICC T20 World Cup Final, the top three batters have scored 50 and above scores, a feat no one has achieved in the 10 editions of the tournament till now. Abhishek Sharma crossed the 50+ mark in just 18 deliveries, the fastest by any batter in the tournament till now. While his partner in crime and informed opener, Sanju Samson, posted 89 runs off 46 deliveries.