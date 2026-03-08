IND Vs NZ, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final, Live Updates: High-Stakes Title Clash Set To Take Place At Narendra Modi Stadium In Ahmedabad

Live updates

India will face New Zealand in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match is guaranteed to be a high-voltage action-packed final as both teams seem to be in excellent form and the fans expect a nail-biting game. The match is expected to draw massive crowd, with lakhs of fans likely to be present at the stadium and millions of cricketing fans watching the game across the world.

India will be aiming to create history tomorrow. If Suryakumar Yadav-led side wins the final, India could become the first team to win the T20 World Cup three times and also the first defending champion to successfully retain the title.

Where To Watch The Final

Indian fans can watch the India vs New Zealand Final live on Star Sports Network channels on television.

The India vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final will also be available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, allowing viewers to watch the game on mobile phones, tablets and laptops.

India Reach Final After Thrilling Win

India reached the final after a close margin of seven-run victory over England in the semi-final. England's Jacob Bethell played a brilliant innings and scored a century and kept his team alive in the contest. However, India held their nerve in the final overs.

Jasprit Bumrah delivered an outstanding spell in the death overs and helped India seal the win. His calm and accurate bowling under pressure proved to be the turning point of the match.