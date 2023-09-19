Bhagya Lakshmi Actor Akash Choudhary REACTS To His Recent Attack By Fans: 'My Heart Is Heavy..' | Photo Via Instagram

Recently, Akash Choudhary found himself at the centre of attention, but not for the reasons he would have ever imagined. He was attacked by his fans in Mumbai. One of them aimed a water bottle at him, and this video quickly went viral across social media platforms.

Now, Akash has finally broken his silence on the shocking incident. He said that last Friday, after having an early dinner with his friends, there were paparazzi and some fans who wanted his attention. Akash stated that things didn't go as planned, and despite his best intentions, the situation became uncomfortable.

"It was a truly traumatic experience, and it took me a while to come to terms with it. Emotions have been swirling within me—shock, anger, and self-reflection," he added.

Further, Akash said that some people wrongly associated the incident with a specific religious group. He clarified that it had absolutely nothing to do with religion.

Akash revealed that the young 18-year-old involved in this incident apologised to his publicist. "Despite my shock, I've forgiven him, and I urge everyone to rise above hate. I must say, I've been overwhelmed by the outpouring of messages and love I've received. It's truly heartwarming," he said.

The Bhagya Laxmi actor said that he is feeling a lot of emotions, and his heart is heavy, but he wants to find comfort in the idea that unity, kindness, and forgiveness are powerful forces. He also thanked his fans for their support and called it truly overwhelming.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)