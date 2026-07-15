'Bhabhiji Ka MMS Out': Shilpa Shinde CONFESSES Being Harassed After Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Exit

Shilpa Shinde CONFESSES Being Threatened After Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Exit |

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actress Shilpa Shinde made a shocking revelation in the latest episode of Lock Upp. Opening up about one of the darkest phases of her life, the actress recalled facing severe harassment after she was removed from a show. Speaking to Varun Yadav, aka Laila, Shilpa revealed that a journalist had once sent her an alleged "MMS" clip, claiming it was hers.

Shilpa said, "Ek media wali mujhe ek video clip bhejti hai." She admitted that her first thought was whether it was a video from a changing room or something similar. "Ek second ke liye thandi body ho gayi meri," she recalled. After downloading the clip, Shilpa said she sat inside her car before gathering the courage to watch it.

I don't know how much truth she is speaking and how much harassment she faced . But filing a false harassment case is never the solution. There are many legal ways to deal with these situations.#LockUpp2 #LockUpp pic.twitter.com/ttvVaCNme4 — 𝑨𝒗𝒚𝒂𝒂𝒏🦭 (@avyyaan) July 15, 2026

Describing the video, she said, "Maine video khola to blur ek ladki ek ladke ke upar leti hui hai." Shilpa maintained that the woman in the clip was not her, saying the bedsheet shown in the video was dirty and the blurred figure did not resemble her. "Mujhe nahi pata main kab last relationship mein thi aur kahan thi. Aur possible hi nahi hai," she asserted.

Shilpa further alleged that the journalist threatened to release the clip. "Maine kam se kam 6-7 ghanta cyber crime mein baithi," she said, adding that despite her efforts, the video was eventually circulated online with the caption, "Bhabhiji ka MMS out."

The actress shared that the incident affected her deeply, with even her mother and the watchman asking whether the video was hers. Recalling another ordeal, Shilpa added, "Jab main Bigg Boss mein ja rahi thi na, inhone mere upar criminal case kar di. Main bail le ke Bigg Boss mein gayi. Socho, kis level ki harassment thi mere pe."

Shilpa Shinde became a household name as Angoori Bhabhi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain before exiting the sitcom in March 2016 following a highly publicised fallout with the producers. Nearly a decade later, she returned to reprise the iconic role in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain 2.0 in December 2025, marking her comeback to the franchise. Following her exit from the sitcom, Shilpa participated in Bigg Boss 11 in 2017, where she emerged as the winner. During her Lock Upp confession, she revealed that she had entered Salman Khan's reality show only after obtaining bail in a criminal case she claimed was filed against her during that turbulent phase.