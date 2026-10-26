'Bewakoof Lag Rahe Ho': Rohit Shetty Loses His Cool at Amrapali Dubey Over Her 'Bhabhi' Remark To ScoutOp's Girlfriend Kaashvi – VIDEO

Rohit Shetty Snaps At Amrapali Dubey On Bigg Boss 20 | Instagram

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty stepped in as the host of Bigg Boss 20's Weekend Ka Vaar episode in place of Salman Khan. During the episode, he addressed the much-discussed bond between Love Gill and ScoutOP, pointing out that their ‘brother-sister’ equation did not look good on television. Scout’s girlfriend, Kaashvi Hiranandani, also appeared on the show to confront him over his closeness with Love.

Despite being in a relationship with Scout, Kaashvi repeatedly referred to herself as his 'friend,' even as he insisted that he loved her and did not want to lose her.

Rohit Shetty Snaps At Amrapali Dubey On Bigg Boss 20

However, things took an unexpected turn as Kaashvi prepared to leave the stage. Amrapali Dubey told Kaashvi, "Hum tumhe bhabhi bulane lage hain, Kaashvi, don't forget that." The remark did not go down well with Rohit, who appeared visibly annoyed and reprimanded her for the 'bhabhi' remark.

"Bewakoof lag rahe ho, Amrapali, aap log… jo television par chal raha hai, yeh sab bolke," Rohit said, questioning their decision to make such remarks in the middle of the ongoing controversy.

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Amrapali Dubey Apologises After Rohit Shetty's Rebuke

Amrapali, seemingly caught off guard by his reaction, apologised and clarified that she had spoken based on what was being discussed on the show. "Yahan pe jo baatein ho rahi hain, uss hisaab se baat kari," she explained.

Rohit then talked about the emotional impact the situation could have on Kaashvi, saying, "Jo ladki pyaar karti hai, uske saath kya beet rahi hai, aapko pata hai?" He further pointed out that while the community might offer support, other people were creating videos around the controversy.

He questioned the guests for calling Kaashvi 'bhabhi' when footage of Scoutt massaging Love's feet was also being shown on television, urging them to understand the situation before making such remarks.