'Better To Get Off...': Hansika Motwani Opens Up On Divorce From Sohael Khaturiya, Says Family Saw Her In 'Dark Space'

Hansika Motwani on Divorce From Sohael Khaturiya | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Hansika Motwani and businessman Sohael Khaturiya ended their marriage earlier this year, nearly 3.5 years after their lavish December 2022 wedding at Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur. In November 2022, Sohael proposed to Hansika in Paris near the Eiffel Tower. The couple parted ways amicably and had been living separately since 2024.

Hansika Motwani Opens Up On Divorce From Sohael Khaturiya

Days after the divorce was confirmed, Hansika opened up about it, saying her family had seen her through a 'dark space' and that she has no regrets. During a chat with Hauterrfly, she was indirectly asked about her divorce and how people around her reacted when the most celebrated phase of her life came to an end.

"People wanted clickbait, they got it. They wanted headlines; they got it. I have never clarified it, nor will I, because it doesn't matter to me. It's fine. I have no regrets. It's better to get off the train if you got onto the wrong train than suffer. I have immense support from my family. I have no regrets. I am very happy where I am," she said.

'My Mother, Brother Have Seen Me In A Very Dark Space'

The actress shared how her mother and brother stood firmly by her during the difficult phase. She said they told her that if she wasn’t comfortable, she should not go through with it, as they had seen her in a very 'dark space.' Being a naturally happy and jolly person, her sudden emotional shift was alarming for them. They added that whatever decision she takes, they would support her. She also mentioned that, even today, no one knows what exactly happened between her and Sohael, and she believes that is for the best.

"I always say that what happens between two people is known only to them. There is nothing that another person can say or comment about," added the actress.

After wedding, Hansika and Sohael launched a reality show titled Hansika's Love Shaadi Drama, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar in February 2023.

Before his relationship with Hansika, Sohael was married to Rinky Bajaj. The two got married in 2016 after a brief period of dating. Hansika was also present at their wedding celebrations