'Better Than Ranbir Kapoor, So Divine': Gaurav Khanna Transforms Into Lord Ram At Agra's Janakpuri Mahotsav, Leaves Netizens Impressed

Gaurav Khanna's Lord Ram Look Goes Viral | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Gaurav Khanna, best known for portraying Anuj Kapadia in the popular television show Anupamaa, left audiences impressed with his transformation into Lord Ram during a stage performance of the Ramayana at Agra’s Janakpuri Mahotsav 2026.

Gaurav Khanna's Lord Ram Look Goes Viral

Held at Bhavana Estate in Agra, the grand event saw Gaurav essay the role of Lord Ram for the first time. The performance also featured Vindu Dara Singh as Lord Hanuman, Rajan Modi as Lakshman, Aarya Babbar as Raavan and Prachi as Sita.

Compared With Ranbir Kapoor

Videos and pictures from the event soon surfaced on social media, with fans praising Gaurav’s appearance, expressions and portrayal of the revered deity. Several viewers described his look as divine, while others drew comparisons with Ranbir Kapoor, who is set to portray Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming film Ramayana.

Netizens Praise Gaurav Khanna

One social media user commented, “Gaurav Khanna as Shree Ram so divine and beautiful.” Another wrote, “He looks so divine as Lord Rama.”

A third viewer questioned the casting in the upcoming film, writing, “Pata nahi ye Ranbir Kapoor ko kyon le liya Ramayana mein, usse achha to GK.”

Another fan praised Gaurav’s calm demeanour, saying his simplicity shines through his performances.

Adding an emotional touch to the occasion, Gaurav’s parents were present to watch him perform live on stage for the first time. They were seen beaming with pride as they recorded their son’s performance, making the moment particularly special for the actor and his family.

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Gaurav was last seen in Rohit Shetty's stunt based show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 15, which he quit, citing an elbow injury.