'Better Than Chunnari Chunnari 2.0': Netizens Praise Akshay Kumar & Disha Patani's Uncha Lamba Kad Recreated Track, Call It 'Banger'

Photo Via YouTube

Actor Akshay Kumar has unveiled the new track Ucha Lamba Kad Forever from the upcoming film Welcome To The Jungle on Monday, June 1. The song is a recreated version of Uncha Lamba Kad, the blockbuster track from the 2007 film Welcome, which originally featured Akshay and Katrina Kaif. This fresh rendition stars Disha Patani alongside Akshay and has quickly won over audiences on social media.

Ucha Lamba Kad Forever Out

The recreated track has generated significant buzz with fans praising its nostalgic appeal and modern presentation. The song pays tribute to the original while introducing a new visual pairing with Disha, bringing back memories of one of Bollywood’s most loved dance numbers.

Check it out:

At the end of the video, Akshay gave a special shout-out to his former Welcome co-star Katrina Kaif.

Netizens Impressed

Many users commented on Akshay's Instagram handle to share their reactions, with several calling the recreated version a 'banger' and applauding its energetic choreography and vibrant visuals. While fans acknowledged the nostalgia of Katrina's original performance, many felt the new rendition brought a fresh appeal without losing the essence of the classic track.

Several netizens drew comparisons with the recently recreated track, particularly Chunnari Chunnari—Let's Go from Varun Dhawan's film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. A user commented, "Best Recreation ever, but we still miss our beautiful Katrina Kaif."

Another commented, "Disha did fine job but it's Katrina's song.. Katrina as different." A third added, "Purani yaadein taza hogye...lekin really we miss you Katrina Ma'am..."

"Akshay Kumar sir always my favourite but miss you Katrina Kaif this video," another added.

Welcome To The Jungle Cast

Welcome To The Jungle marks the third instalment in the cult-classic comedy franchise Welcome. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film features a massive ensemble cast of over 30 actors, including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Aftab Shivdasani, Lara Dutta, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Daler Mehndi, Krushna Abhishek, and Kiku Sharda, among others.