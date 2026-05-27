Bengali Director Anik Dutta Dies At 65 After Falling From Terrace Of His Kolkata Residence

Bengali filmmaker Anik Dutta dies in tragic fall |

National Award-winning Bengali filmmaker Anik Dutta died at 65 on Wednesday (May 27) after allegedly falling from the terrace of his multi-storey residence in south Kolkata. He was known for films such as Bhooter Bhabishyat, Borunbabur Bondhu, Aparajito, and Joto Kando Kolkatatei, among others.

Bengali Filmmaker Anik Dutta Dies In Tragic Fall

He was taken to a private hospital near Dhakuria, West Bengal, where doctors declared him dead, a senior officer said, as reported by PTI. A police team has begun an investigation at the site, while the family has not yet issued any statement. Several actors, directors, and members of the Bengali film industry gathered at the hospital following the incident.

Anik Dutta Lived Alone For Months

Reports say the director had been living alone at his Kolkata residence for the past few months, while his daughter resides in Mumbai. He was the grandson of Narendra Chandra Dutta, the founder of United Bank of India.

His last directorial venture, Joto Kando Kolkatatei, starring Abir Chatterjee, was released in September last year.

Dutta was widely regarded as one of the most influential voices in contemporary Bengali cinema. He gained critical acclaim for his debut film Bhooter Bhabishyat, featuring actors including Sabyasachi Chakrabarty, Parambrata Chatterjee, Swastika Mukherjee and Saswata Chatterjee, a satirical comedy that became a cult favourite for its sharp humour and commentary on changing urban culture. The film’s success established him as a filmmaker with a unique narrative voice and a strong command over genre blending.

News of his sudden passing has sent shockwaves through the Bengali film industry, with colleagues and admirers expressing grief and remembering his contribution to modern Indian cinema. As the investigation continues, tributes continue to pour in for a filmmaker whose work left a lasting impact on regional and national storytelling.