'Immense Grief & Deep Despair For Us': Rahul Arunoday Banerjee's Wife Priyanka Sarkar Seeks Privacy After His Tragic Death

Rahul Arunoday Banerjee's wife Priyanka Sarkar seeks privacy after his death |

Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, 43, died on Sunday, March 29, after a drowning incident while shooting for the Bengali soap Bhole Baba Paar Karega at Talsari in Digha near the Odisha–West Bengal border; he was pulled out of the water by crew members and rushed to a hospital in Digha where doctors declared him brought dead. His wife, Bengali actress Priyanka Sarkar, later shared a statement on social media requesting privacy during this 'difficult' time.

Rahul Arunoday Banerjee's Wife Priyanka Sarkar Issues Statement

Taking to her Instagram account, Priyanka wrote, "This is a time of immense grief and deep despair for us. In this difficult moment, we sincerely request space and privacy. There is a child, a mother, a family, and loved ones trying to navigate this loss together."

"We kindly urge our friends and colleagues in the media to respect our boundaries, refrain from intrusion, and allow us the dignity to grieve in peace. Your understanding and support mean more than ever at this time," she wrote.

Check it out:

Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, Priyanka Sarkar Love Story

Rahul rose to fame with the 2008 blockbuster romantic film Chirodini Tumi Je Amar, in which he starred opposite Priyanka. The two became overnight stars after the film’s success and began dating around that time.

They married in 2010 and welcomed a son, Shohoj Banerjee. The couple separated in 2017 but reconciled in 2023 to jointly raise their son.

Who Was Rahul Arunoday Banerjee?

Rahul gained popularity after the 2008 Bengali film Chirodini Tumi Je Amar, following his television success with Zee Bangla’s Khela. Coming from a strong theater background, he was closely associated with his father’s troupe, Bijoygor Atmaprakash, which played a key role in shaping his early artistic journey and passion for acting.

Over the years, he built a strong body of work with films like Meghe Dhaka Tara, Byomkesh Phire Elo, and Abar Kanchanjungha, among others. In December 2025, his upcoming psychological thriller Autobi was announced, where he was set to play the role of Shamik. The film is yet to be released.