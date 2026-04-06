Rahul Banerjee Death: Actor's Wife Priyanka Sarkar, Prosenjit Chatterjee File Complaint After Alleging Conspiracy; Probe Underway

The death of Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee took a new turn after his family alleged that there may be more to the incident than initially believed. Following their complaint, police have reportedly registered a First Information Report (FIR) and launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Rahul reportedly died by drowning while he was in Talsari Beach for a film shoot. His family approached the authorities on Saturday and lodged a complaint at the Talsari Marine Police Station, claiming that the incident could involve a possible conspiracy.

According to a report in India Today, Rahul’s wife, Priyanka Sarkar, filed the complaint in the presence of veteran Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee and police officials. Priyanka named five individuals in the complaint, raising suspicions of foul play in connection with the actor’s death.

Speaking about the development, Prosenjit said, "Rahul's family approached the police to file an FIR and were supported throughout the process. In the presence of a lawyer and police personnel, we filed the FIR."

Confirming the registration of the case, Balasore Additional SP Dibyajyoti Das stated that the investigation has already begun.

According to reports, Rahul had travelled to Talsari Beach for a film shoot a few days before the incident. After wrapping up the shoot, he was walking back when he slipped in shallow seawater and was pulled away by strong currents.

Local fishermen managed to rescue him and rushed him to Digha State General Hospital. However, doctors at the hospital declared him dead.

With the FIR now filed based on the family’s allegations, the investigation is expected to examine both the claims of a possible conspiracy and the sequence of events that led to the actor’s drowning. Police have not released further details so far, stating that the probe is still underway and all aspects of the incident are being examined.

Rahul rose to fame with his breakthrough performance in the 2008 Bengali film Chirodini Tumi Je Amar. Before entering films, he had already made a mark on television with the popular Zee Bangla show Khela.

Over the years, he built a strong body of work with films like Meghe Dhaka Tara, Byomkesh Phire Elo, and Abar Kanchanjungha, among others. In December 2025, his upcoming psychological thriller Autobi was announced, where he was set to play the role of Shamik. The film is yet to be released.

On the personal front, Rahul was married to actor Priyanka Sarkar, his co-star from Chirodini Tumi Je Amar. The couple tied the knot in 2010 and have a son, Shohoj. Although they separated in 2017, they reconciled in 2023 and were co-parenting their child.