Kolkata Film & Television Industry Stages Massive Protest Demanding Justice For Rahul Arunoday Banerjee Amid 'Zero FIR' Against Magic Moments Directors

Instagram/Rahul Arunoday Banerjee/ANI |

Amid the tragic death of actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, the Kolkata film and television industry organized a massive protest march in the city. Following an FIR filed by the West Bengal Motion Pictures Artists against the directors of Magic Moments Motion Pictures, demonstrators took to the streets demanding justice for the late actor. Many participants carried posters calling for a fair and thorough investigation into his death.

ANI shared a video showing members of the Tollywood film and television industry staging a protest on the streets of Kolkata, West Bengal. Several stars, including Ritwick Chakraborty, Gaurav Chakraborty, Anirban Chakraborty, June Maliah, and Arindam Sil, participated in the silent march held on Saturday, April 4, 2026. Popular television actors, including Rishi Kaushik, Riju Biswas, Indrajit Chakravarty, and singer Lagnajita Chakraborty, were also seen joining the protest. Participants carried placards reading "Justice for Rahul." The march began at around 5:20 pm, moving from Technician Studios to Radha Studios.

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: Members of the Tollywood film and television industry held a massive protest march in Kolkata to demand justice for actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, who tragically died by drowning on March 29. (0404) pic.twitter.com/pBQ2byFFGL — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2026

The West Bengal Motion Pictures Artists’ Forum filed a police complaint, registered as a Zero FIR, at the Regent Park police station in Kolkata. The FIR has been filed against the directors of Magic Moments Motion Pictures Pvt Ltd. The complaint was submitted by Santilal Mukherjee, general‑secretary of the forum, and names Saibal Banerjee and Leena Gangopadhyay as accused.

A Zero FIR is a procedural provision which allows a First Information Report to be registered at any police station regardless of where the alleged incident took place; afterward, the case is transferred to the police station having proper jurisdiction.

"The forum, on behalf of its members, sought legal advice to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident. Accordingly, a formal letter was sent to the production house on April 1 seeking clarification," the forum said in the statement.