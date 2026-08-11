'Being Called Anti-Sanskaari...': Karan Johar Recalls Backlash To Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna After 20 Years, Says Film Didn't Endorse Infidelity

Karan Johar Says KANK Never Endorsed Infidelity As Film Turns 20 |

Filmmaker Karan Johar revisited the response to his 2006 directorial Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna as the film has completed 20 yeas of release on August 11, recalling how the film faced intense criticism for exploring infidelity, marriage and relationships. Looking back at the audience reactions, the filmmaker admitted that he knew the story was touching a sensitive nerve in society.

Karan Johar Recalls Backlash To Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna After 20 Years

Johar recalled attending a paid preview of the film at a nearby cinema the night before its theatrical release. He quietly watched the film with the audience and noticed a traditionally dressed middle-aged couple reacting angrily during the scene in which Dev and Maya give in to their attraction.

'Shame On You...'

He added, "I stepped out with mixed feelings, and a lady & her crying daughter came upto me (I honestly thought she was moved by the movie). She asked, "Are you Karan Johar!!??" I said yes, with fearful pride. She said, "I took my daughter to see a happy film with songs and dances and family value > because it's YOUR film. The DAY she got her DIVORCE and this is what I saw!! Shame on you" I was worried she may hit me so I scurried away from her and encountered some more angry faces..."

Check it out:

'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna Did Not Endorse Infidelity'

Johar said Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna received hugely polarising reactions, with some calling it brave and his best work, while others criticised it for being against 'sanskaari' values.

However, Johar maintained that the film was never intended to endorse infidelity. He acknowledged its flaws, including its excessive scale and elaborate songs, but said he always believed the story had its heart in the right place.

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Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna features Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Preity Zinta and Kirron Kher.