What Karan Johar has to say about his fight with Aditya Chopra over a sex scene in Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna

Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra |

Producer Karan Johar recently made an interesting disclosure about his 2006 directorial, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna. In a recent interview, he stated that there was a huge fight between him and Aditya Chopra during the film’s making. Karan demanded a sex scene in the film, claiming that no relationship exists without it. However, it was Aditya Chopra who was completely against this idea.

Aditya told KJo that Indians wouldn’t accept this idea, and the filmmaker now feels that he was actually right. He also stated that the film would have performed better if they had not gone ahead with his idea. He feels that the audience would have connected well with the film.

Karan Johar spilled the beans about THAT scene

The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani director was asked about that specific sequence on Anupam Chopra’s podcast, All About Movies. He stated, "I was filming that scene and was, and the set was snowed out. At that time, Adi called me. He said that there had been something on his mind for the past few days. He expressed strong displeasure with the sex scene and felt like India wouldn’t accept it. They should come to the point and withdraw the idea, as it brings a lot of guilt. My response to him was,No, I’m going to do it. How can you be in a relationship without sex?"

He further stated, "We had a huge argument over a phone call, and I kept fighting for it. Later, when I sat down to rethink it, I felt that he was right. At least in terms of the film’s business. I think Indians would have been open-minded about the love story if we had dropped the idea of physical intimacy in a relationship. "

To let you know, Kabhi Kalvida Na Kehna got mixed feedback and minted Rs. 110.26 crores globally. Karan is currently shooting some major scenes of her upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, in Gulmarg, Kashmir. Several photos of the lead actors, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, from the sets have surfaced on the internet.