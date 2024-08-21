'Behosh Hogayi Thi': Uorfi Javed Makes SHOCKING Revelations As She Recalls Shooting For 50 Hours During TV Days

Uorfi Javed's much anticipated reality show 'Follow Karlo Yaar' is going to be streaming on Amazon Prime soon. The actress, who has been busy with the promotions of the same opened up about being replaced from various TV shows and opened up on her traumatic experiences during the shoot of some of these shows.

Uorfi, who has carved a niche for herself in the social media realm, opened up on her struggles as an actor and revealed how, at a point in her life, every show she was doing, she would either be replaced from it or the show would go off air. Speaking to Filmy Gyaan about the same, the actress says, ''Haan matlab pata nahi kya nasur padi hui thi us time pe, jis bhi show mein jaati, 3-4 mahine mein replace ho jati, ya wo show hi bandh hojata. I mean, Idon't know, bahut politics bhi chalti hai andar hi andar. It was not like I was not able to act, if that was the case, why did you take me in the show?''

Further revealing how she was asked to give a 20 percent cut from her pay to the channel, Uorfi says, ''Ek show main kar rahi thi toh mujhe ek call aaya, mujhe kaha ke aap ko channel walo ko 20 percent dena hoga kisi bande ka, maine kaha nahi nahi main nahi de rahi, nobody informed me. So in that show, they made me do 20 retakes and then told me that I was unable to perform. Then, they replaced me. And I was like, this is very fishy. Just because I refused to give 20 percent, I was replaced. Otherwise toh, aapne mere 100 auditions liye toh phir mujhe yaha kyu leke aaye ho. Par, dheere dheere then main samajh gayi that rejection has nothing to do with me personally.''

Revealing if the people who once rejected her tried contacting her now that she has gained popularity, Uorfi says, ''Nahi, aisi kisi se enimity nahi thi, bilkul dushman koi abhi dosti ka haath bada raha hai aisa kuch nahi hai. Haan, ek do log hai jin se kabhi baat nahi hui and they message me saying 'I am proud of you' and I am like why? we never spoke, itne saal baad why are you proud of me? We have nothing to do with each other.''

Uorfi, who was a part of Star Plus' 'Meri Durga' with Shrishti Jain and Paras Kalnawat, reveals shooting for 50 hours straight for the show and falling unconscious. The actress says, ''Me, Paras, Shrishti were all very young at that time and we would have a lot of fun. One unknown tale is that we would shoot for 50 hours. Bilkul bank nahi tha. Mushkil se 2 ghanta main soi, unka shoot chalraha hai, unko break diya toh mera shoot chalu kardiya, aisa chalta tha. I think, subha ke 5 baje shoot chal raha tha aur main behosh hogayi thi, main gir gayi thi, mujhe chakkar aagaye thhe. That was the first time in my life that I fainted because we were shooting for 50 hours continously. So, after 50 hours, I just could not take it.''

''Now, I have it my contract that I will shoot for 10-12 hours maximum, is se jyda nahi ho payega,' the actress mentions.

Uorfi Javed as Aarti in Meri Durga. |

Uorfi's upcoming show 'Follow karlo yaar' has been drawing a lot of comparisons with Kim Kardashian's 'Keeping up with the Kardashians' with streams on Netflix. Follow karlo yaar is a reality show which will show the viewers different aspects of the actress' life.