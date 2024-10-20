Beetlejuice Beetlejuice OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice OTT Release Date | Trailer

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is a horror comedy film starring Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O'Hara in the lead roles. It premiered at the 81st Venice International Film Festival on August 28, 2024, and was released in theatres on September 4, 2024. The film received a positive response from audiences and critics. It is currently streaming on OTT.

Where to watch Beetlejuice Beetlejuice?

The film is available on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+, but it is currently available only for rent.

Plot

The movie's plot centres on Lydia Deetz, who moves back to her hometown with her daughter after her husband's death. Things take a dramatic turn when her daughter, Astrid Deetz, discovers that a ghost named Beetlejuice wanted to marry her mother 30 years ago. Despite her mother's warning, she calls out his name and chaos begin.

What happens when Beetlejuice appears in their house?

Cast

The cast of the film includes Michael Keaton as Beetlejuice, Catherine O'Hara as Delia Deetz, Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz, Jenna Ortega as Astrid Deetz, Alfred Gough, Miles Millar, Willem Dafoe as Wolf Jackson and Arthur Conti as Jeremy Frazier, among others

All about Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

The horror comedy film is directed by Tim Burton, and it is based on Larry's Wilson film of the same name.

The screenplay is done by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar. It is produced by Marc Toberoff, Dede Gardner, Tim Burton, Tommy Harper, and Jeremy Kleiner under The Geffen Company, Domain Entertainment, Tim Burton Productions, and Plan B Entertainment. Haris Zambarloukos has done the cinematography and Jay Prychidny has edited the film.