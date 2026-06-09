'Been Really Dreading...': Yashaswini Dayama Pens Emotional Note Days After Father & Veteran Actor Ramakant Daayama's Death

Yashaswini Dayama Pens Emotional Note Days After Ramakant Daayama's Demise | Instagram

Veteran actor Ramakant Daayama, known for his performances in many movies and web series, passed away on May 26, 2026. On Tuesday, June 9, 2026, his daughter and actress Yashaswini Dayama took to Instagram to share an emotional note about her father. She posted a family picture and captioned it, "Been really dreading having to make this post… or rather any post. Felt like I had to be a certain kind of ready and make a heartfelt tribute… and we’re not there yet (sic)."

The actress further wrote, "But thought I must express the immense gratitude my family and I feel for all the love and memories you have shared of dad. 🙏🏻 Thank you for recognising this Rockstar (sic)." Check out the post below...

Read Also Veteran Actor Ramakant Dayama Dies At 69 In Mumbai Due To Long Illness

Netizens Offer Condolences To Yashaswini Dayama

Many netizens started commenting on the post and offered condolences to Yashaswini. A netizen commented, "Yashaswini, back in 2015 or 16, I happened to share a cab with your dad when I was on my way back from Comic Con. He had asked me a lot of questions, and I had loved answering. I am so sorry for your loss (sic)."

Another Instagram user wrote, "He brought life to every character he played. A true artist. I hope you and your family find the strength (sic)." One more netizen commented, "Much love and strength to you and family. Have followed his work ever since Chak De India (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Ramakant Daayama Death

Ramakant died at the age of 69 following a prolonged illness. He starred in many popular films and OTT shows like Chak De India, Ram Setu, Mumbai Saga, Farzi, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, Crew, and others.

The actor's demise shocked the industry and his fans.