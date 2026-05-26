Who Was Ramakant Dayama? All About Shah Rukh Khan's Chak De India Co-Star Who Died At 69 In Mumbai

Ramakant Daayama passes away | Photo Via Instagram

Veteran actor Ramakant Dayama passed away at the age of 69 in Mumbai on Tuesday, May 26. He was a part of many films, television shows and theatre productions.

Reportedly, he passed away after battling long illness.

The news of his death was confirmed by actress and close friend Shubhangi Latkar through an emotional social media post. Sharing an old video featuring Ramakant Dayama singing, dancing, and enjoying time with friends, she remembered him as a warm-hearted and courageous person.

Who Was Ramakant Dayama?

He is also the father of social media influencer and actress Yashaswini Dayama.

Ramakant Daayama projects include Chak De India, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, Ram Setu, Dhanak, Brothers, The Trial, Crew, Farzi, Mumbai Saga, The Chargesheet and various acclaimed stage productions.

Meanwhile, CINTAA (Cine And TV Artistes’ Association) also mourned the demise of Ramakant Dayama. Their statement read, “With profound sorrow, CINTAA mourns the passing of Shri Rammakant Daayama, a respected former Executive Committee Member and a cherished part of our fraternity."

The note further added, "His dedication, wisdom, and contribution to the artist community will always be remembered with deep respect and gratitude. He leaves behind a legacy of integrity, warmth, and service that touched countless lives within the industry."