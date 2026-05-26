Veteran Actor Ramakant Dayama Dies At 69 In Mumbai Due To Long Illness

Veteran actor Ramakant Dayama passed away on May 26, leaving the entertainment industry and his fans saddened. Known for his work in films, television, and theatre, the actor’s demise triggered an outpouring of grief from colleagues and well-wishers across the industry.

Reportedly, he passed away after battling long illness.

The news of his death was confirmed by actress and close friend Shubhangi Latkar through an emotional social media post. Sharing an old video featuring Ramakant Dayama singing, dancing, and enjoying time with friends, she remembered him as a warm-hearted and courageous person.

Alongside the video, Shubhangi wrote, "Today, we lost a truly beautiful soul and I am simply speechless. Ramakant Daima was not just a dear friend and family friend to me, but someone I deeply admired and respected. Full of life, warmth, and energy . He truly knew how to enjoy life despite every challenge. A spontaneous dancer, a soulful singer, a brilliant actor, and for me, a wise advisor whose words always carried meaning."

Remembering their unfinished plans together, she further shared, “He may have looked tiny in appearance, but he was one of the strongest and most courageous people I have known. Though we all knew he had been unwell for many months, somewhere in the heart, one never stops hoping We had so many unfinished plans. After years, I had truly wished to work with him again. We had decided to do a beautiful Hindi play together. When I requested him, he smiled and said, ‘Let me get well soon.’ We had even planned to present selected beautiful poems together on stage. That dream, too, now remains unfinished."

Concluding her heartfelt note, Shubhangi wrote, “Some losses leave behind a silence that words fail to express. Today feels like one of those days. You will be deeply missed, Ramakant ji. Your warmth, your courage, your art, and your beautiful spirit will always remain alive in our hearts. May your soul rest in peace.”

Meanwhile, CINTAA also paid tribute to the late actor with a condolence message on social media. The association stated, "With profound sorrow, CINTAA mourns the passing of Shri Rammakant Daayama, a respected former Executive Committee Member and a cherished part of our fraternity."

The statement further added, "His dedication, wisdom, and contribution to the artist community will always be remembered with deep respect and gratitude. He leaves behind a legacy of integrity, warmth, and service that touched countless lives within the industry."

Apart from his acting career, Ramakant Dayama was also known as the father of actress and influencer Yashaswini Dayama. Over the years, he appeared in several notable projects including Chak De! India, Dhanak, and many acclaimed theatre productions.