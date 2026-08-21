Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 7: Sunny Deol Starrer Drops Further On Thursday, Earns ₹1.35 Crore

Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection | YouTube

Sunny Deol-starrer Batwara 1947, which was released last Friday, has received a dismal response at the box office during its first week. The movie was expected to take the box office by storm, but it has bombed and has even failed to surpass the Rs. 50 crore mark.

According to Sacnilk, Batwara 1947 collected Rs. 1.35 crore net in India on Thursday, taking the seven-day total to Rs. 33.60 crore net. The total gross collection stands at Rs. 39.87 crore. Well, the numbers are disappointing.

Batwara 1947 Worldwide Gross Collection

Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial has also failed to make a mark overseas. In seven days, the movie has collected Rs. 7.75 crore gross internationally, taking the worldwide gross total to Rs. 47.62 crore.

Batwara 1947 Budget

While the makers of Batwara 1947 have not yet officially announced the movie's budget, the film was reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 120 crore. So, the film is surely a box-office disaster.

Only a miraculous jump during the second weekend can save the movie. But it looks difficult.

Awarapan 2 Vs Batwara 1947

Batwara 1947 clashed at the box office with Awarapan 2. The Emraan Hashmi-starrer has clearly won the box office race, as it has crossed the Rs. 100 crore mark at the box office in India, and Batwara 1947 has not even collected half of what Awarapan 2 has earned at the box office.

Batwara 1947 Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 2.5 stars and wrote, "Batwara 1947 has all the ingredients of an emotional Partition drama - action, family drama, patriotism, emotions and a strong central conflict. The performances, especially by Sunny Deol and Shabana Azmi, keep the film going. But the film doesn't quite reach its full potential. The second half could have been tighter, the dialogues sharper and some of the heroism and action less dramatic. There are definitely moments that will make you emotional, but overall, Batwara 1947 remains an average watch despite having a powerful story at its core."