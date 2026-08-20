Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 6: Sunny Deol Starrer Drops On Wednesday, Earns ₹1.40 Crore

Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection | YouTube

Aamir Khan's production venture, Batwara 1947, starring Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, and Ali Fazal, has failed to make a mark at the box office. The film took a low opening but showed a good jump on its second day, which was an Independence Day holiday. However, once again on Sunday, it dropped, and on weekdays, it has been collecting a very disappointing amount.

According to Sacnilk, on its sixth day, the movie earned Rs. 1.40 crore net in India, taking the total collection to Rs. 32.15 crore net. The numbers are very low, and the film is heading to become a disaster. However, a miraculous jump over the second weekend can save the movie.

Batwara 1947 Worldwide Collection

The film's worldwide gross collection is also quite disappointing. It has only earned Rs. 45.42 crore gross.

Batwara 1947 Budget

While the makers have not yet officially announced the budget of the film, reportedly, Batwara 1947 was made on a budget of Rs. 120 crore. So, if we look at the reported budget and the collection, the movie is a huge flop at the box office.

Third Flop For Aamir Khan Productions In 2026

Aamir Khan Productions has released three films this year, Happy Patel, Ek Din, and Batwara 1947. All three have failed to make a mark at the box office.

Batwara 1947 Review

Batwara 1947 received mixed reviews from critics and the netizens. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 2.5 stars and wrote, "Batwara 1947 has all the ingredients of an emotional Partition drama - action, family drama, patriotism, emotions and a strong central conflict. The performances, especially by Sunny Deol and Shabana Azmi, keep the film going. But the film doesn't quite reach its full potential. The second half could have been tighter, the dialogues sharper and some of the heroism and action less dramatic."