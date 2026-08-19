Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 6 Prediction: After Small Jump On Tuesday, Sunny Deol-Preity Zinta Starrer Expected To Show Drop On Wednesday

Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection | YouTube

Sunny Deol-starrer Batwara 1947 has failed to make a mark at the box office. The movie had a low weekend, and it crashed on Monday by collecting Rs. 2 crore. On Tuesday, the movie showed a small jump and collected Rs. 2.25 crore, taking the five-day total to Rs. 30.75 crore net in India.

Now, as per early estimates, we can expect Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial to collect around Rs. 1-1.20 crore. So, the six-day total will be around Rs. 32 crore net in India, which is surely a disappointing amount.

Batwara 1947 Worldwide Gross Collection

Batwara 1947 has also failed to leave a strong mark at the box office internationally. It has earned Rs. 43.29 crore gross worldwide in five days.

Sunny Deol's Second Innings In Bollywood

Sunny's second innings in the industry started with the super success of Gadar 2, which collected over Rs. 500 crore at the box office in India. After Gadar 2, he was seen in Jaat, which also did a reasonable business at the box office.

Earlier this year, we saw Sunny in Border 2, which also became a super hit. So, that's why the collections of Batwara 1947 are quite shocking.

The Aamir Khan production venture was one of the most-awaited films of the year. Sunny and Rajkumar, who gave superhit films in the 90s, came together after 30 years. So, it was expected that Batwara 1947 would take the box office by storm. However, that didn't happen.

Batwara 1947 Budget

According to reports, Batwara 1947 is made on a budget of Rs. 120 crore. So, if we look at the collection, the movie is a huge flop at the box office.

Batwara 1947 Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 2.5 stars and wrote, "Batwara 1947 has all the ingredients of an emotional Partition drama - action, family drama, patriotism, emotions and a strong central conflict. The performances, especially by Sunny Deol and Shabana Azmi, keep the film going."