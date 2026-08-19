Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 5: Sunny Deol's Film Collects ₹2.25 Crore, But Still Far Behind ₹120 Crore Budget

Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 5 | Photo Via YouTube

Sunny Deol-starrer Batwara 1947 witnessed a 12.5% jump in its Day 5 box office collection. The film collected Rs. 2.25 crore net in India on its fifth day, compared with Rs. 2 crore on Day 4. The film, which also stars Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh, Khushi Hajare, Kanikka Kapur, Waseem Rajput, and Isha Sandhir, was released on August 14 and clashed with Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2.

While the growth is positive, the film's overall box office performance remains under pressure when compared with its reported budget.

Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 5

According to Sacnilk, on Day 5, Batwara 1947 collected Rs. 2.25 crore net across 6,608 shows. With this, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs. 30.75 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs. 36.54 crore.

The film has also earned Rs. 50 lakh from overseas markets on Day 5. Its total overseas gross collection currently stands at Rs. 6.75 crore. Combining the India and overseas figures, Batwara 1947 has recorded a worldwide gross collection of Rs. 43.29 crore so far.

The Day 5 collection of Rs. 2.25 crore represents decent growth over the previous day, but it is not particularly strong given the film’s reported production budget.

Batwara 1947 Budget

The makers have not officially disclosed the budget of Batwara 1947, but reports suggest that the film was made on a budget of around Rs. 120 crore.

The Day 5 collection can be described as positive in terms of daily growth but weak when judged against the reported budget. With the second week approaching, Batwara 1947 will need to maintain strong occupancy and avoid a major drop in daily earnings.

Batwara 1947 Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the Sunny Deol starrer 2.5 stars and wrote, "Batwara 1947 has all the ingredients of an emotional Partition drama - action, family drama, patriotism, emotions and a strong central conflict. The performances, especially by Sunny Deol and Shabana Azmi, keep the film going. But the film doesn't quite reach its full potential. The second half could have been tighter, the dialogues sharper and some of the heroism and action less dramatic. There are definitely moments that will make you emotional, but overall, Batwara 1947 remains an average watch despite having a powerful story at its core."