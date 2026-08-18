Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction: Will Reasonable Ticket Pricing Give Sunny Deol Starrer A Boost?

Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection | YouTube

Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, and Karan Deol-starrer Batwara 1947 failed to make a mark at the box office during its first weekend. The movie collected Rs. 26.50 crore at the box office in three days, and on Monday, it crashed and only earned Rs. 2 crore. Now, all eyes are on the film's Tuesday collection.

On Tuesdays, the ticket prices are reasonable, and the makers had also posted about it on social media. Well, it looks like maybe the reasonable ticket pricing might help the movie to show a small jump at the box office.

As per early estimates, we can expect the movie to collect around Rs. 2-2.50 crore on its fifth day, taking the total to Rs. 30-31 crore. However, if the footfalls in the night shows are better, the collection can be more as well.

Batwara 1947 Worldwide Box Office Collection

Batwara 1947 has also failed to leave a mark at the box office overseas. The movie has collected Rs. 40.20 gross worldwide in four days, which is also a very disappointing amount.

Batwara 1947 Budget

While the makers have not yet officially revealed the budget of Batwara 1947, reportedly, it is made on a budget of Rs. 120 crore. So, if we look at the reported budget of the film and the collection, for now, Batwara 1947 is heading to become a huge flop at the box office.

Batwara 1947 Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 2.5 stars and wrote, "Batwara 1947 has all the ingredients of an emotional Partition drama - action, family drama, patriotism, emotions and a strong central conflict. The performances, especially by Sunny Deol and Shabana Azmi, keep the film going. But the film doesn't quite reach its full potential. The second half could have been tighter, the dialogues sharper and some of the heroism and action less dramatic. There are definitely moments that will make you emotional, but overall, Batwara 1947 remains an average watch despite having a powerful story at its core."