Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 4: Sunny Deol & Preity Zinta's Film Crashes On First Monday, Collects Just ₹2 Crore

Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 4 | Photo Via YouTube

Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi and Preity Zinta’s period drama Batwara 1947 witnessed a major drop in collections on its first Monday. The film, which also stars Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh, Khushi Hajare, Kanikka Kapur, Waseem Rajput and Isha Sandhir, was released on August 14 and clashed with Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2. Since its release, Batwara 1947 has been performing slowly at the box office, with Emraan Hashmi’s film emerging as the stronger performer.

Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 4

According to Sacnilk, Batwara 1947 collected approximately Rs 2 crore net in India on Day 4, across 6,771 shows. With this, the film's total India net collection stands at Rs 28.50 crore, while its India gross collection has reached Rs 33.95 crore.

The film also recorded Rs 75 lakh from overseas markets on its fourth day. Its total overseas gross collection now stands at Rs 6.25 crore. Taking the domestic and international markets together, Batwara 1947 has accumulated a worldwide gross collection of Rs 40.20 crore so far.

The Day 4 numbers indicate a significant weekday drop for the film. After collecting Rs 7.25 crore net on Sunday, the fall to Rs 2 crore on Monday represents a drop of around 72%.

Batwara 1947 Budget

According to reports, Batwara 1947 has been made on a budget of approximately Rs 120 crore. At the current pace, the film still has a considerable distance to cover before recovering its reported production cost from theatrical revenues.

However, the film’s box office performance over the coming weekdays and its second weekend will be crucial in determining whether it can show signs of recovery.

Batwara 1947 Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the Sunny Deol starrer 2.5 stars and wrote, "Batwara 1947 has all the ingredients of an emotional Partition drama - action, family drama, patriotism, emotions and a strong central conflict. The performances, especially by Sunny Deol and Shabana Azmi, keep the film going. But the film doesn't quite reach its full potential. The second half could have been tighter, the dialogues sharper and some of the heroism and action less dramatic. There are definitely moments that will make you emotional, but overall, Batwara 1947 remains an average watch despite having a powerful story at its core."