Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 2: Sunny Deol & Shabana Azmi's Film Gets Independence Day Boost, Collects ₹13.50 Crore

Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 2 | Photo Via YouTube

Batwara 1947, starring Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh, Khushi Hajare, Kanikka Kapur and Isha Sandhir, witnessed a significant jump in its box office collections on Day 2, benefiting from the Independence Day holiday. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan Productions, the film received mixed reviews from critics and audiences.

While it clashed with Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2, which took a bumper opening at the box office, Batwara 1947 had a comparatively slow start.

Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 2

According to Sacnilk, Batwara 1947 collected Rs 13.50 crore net across 8,071 shows in India on Friday, August 15. The film had opened with a net collection of Rs 5.75 crore on Day 1. With the Independence Day boost, its Day 2 collection more than doubled, recording a growth of around 135% over its opening-day figure. This takes its total India net collection to Rs 19.25 crore, while its total India gross collection stands at Rs 22.91 crore so far

The film also saw growth in its overseas business. Batwara 1947 collected Rs 2 crore overseas on Day 2, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 3.50 crore. Its worldwide gross collection currently stands at Rs 26.41 crore after two days.

Batwara 1947 Budget

While the Day 2 jump is encouraging, Batwara 1947 still has a long way to go to recover its reported production budget. According to reports, the film has been made on a budget of around Rs 120 crore.

However, the sharp increase on Day 2 is a positive sign, particularly if the film manages to sustain the momentum through the weekend.

Batwara 1947 Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the Sunny Deol starrer 2.5 stars and wrote, "Batwara 1947 has all the ingredients of an emotional Partition drama - action, family drama, patriotism, emotions and a strong central conflict. The performances, especially by Sunny Deol and Shabana Azmi, keep the film going. But the film doesn't quite reach its full potential. The second half could have been tighter, the dialogues sharper and some of the heroism and action less dramatic. There are definitely moments that will make you emotional, but overall, Batwara 1947 remains an average watch despite having a powerful story at its core."