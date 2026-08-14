Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Sunny Deol-Preity Zinta Starrer Heading For A Modest Opening

Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection | YouTube

Rajkumar Santoshi's Batwara 1947, starring Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, and Ali Fazal, has received mixed to positive reviews from critics and the audience. The film's advance booking wasn't that great, and it looks like Aamir Khan's production venture is going to take a modest opening at the box office.

As per early estimates, Batwara 1947 might collect around Rs. 5-6 crore on its first day, which is surely a disappointing number for a Sunny Deol starrer. However, if the footfalls in the evening and night shows are better, the collection can be more as well.

Batwara 1947 has clashed with Awarapan 2, and the Emraan Hashmi starrer is clearly heading for a better opening. However, the Sunny Deol starrer has received better reviews. So, it will be interesting to see which movie performs better during the weekend.

Batwara 1947 Budget

According to reports, Batwara 1947 is made on a budget of Rs. 120 crore. So, an opening of Rs. 5-6 crore is surely very less. The movie needs to show a good jump over the weekend and continue to perform well during the weekdays.

Batwara 1947 Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 2.5 stars and wrote, "Batwara 1947 has all the ingredients of an emotional Partition drama - action, family drama, patriotism, emotions and a strong central conflict. The performances, especially by Sunny Deol and Shabana Azmi, keep the film going. But the film doesn't quite reach its full potential. The second half could have been tighter, the dialogues sharper and some of the heroism and action less dramatic. There are definitely moments that will make you emotional, but overall, Batwara 1947 remains an average watch despite having a powerful story at its core."