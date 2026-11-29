Pawan Singh Announces Split From Family In Emotional Post | Instagram

Bhojpuri singer and actor Pawan Singh has left fans concerned after sharing an emotional note on social media, announcing that he has cut ties with his entire family and extended family. He also expressed his distress over the situation and also sought forgiveness from the Bhojpuri community.

Pawan Singh Announces Split From Family In Emotional Post

Taking to Instagram Story on Sunday, November 29, Pawan shared a strongly worded message, suggesting that his tolerance had reached its limit. He began his note with the lines, "Jab ghar ke chakkar mein pad jaate hain, insaan saare Ved aur Shastra bhool jaata hai."

Check it out:

Pawan Singh Seeks Forgiveness From Bhojpuri Community

He further wrote, “Bardaasht ki seema paar hone ke baad, bahut dukhi hokar yeh post kar raha hoon. Main aap sabhi Bhojpuri samaj ke logon se haath jodkar maafi maangta hoon. Main yeh batana chahta hoon ki aaj aur abhi se mera apne poore parivaar aur khandaan se koi rishta nahi hai.”

However, Pawan made an exception for his mother and elder brother, Ranu Singh, expressing his unconditional love and support for them. He added, "Haan, jis maa ne mujhe janam diya hai aur mere sabse bade bhai Ranu Singh ke liye, jab tak zinda hoon, meri jaan haazir hai."

Neither further details about the family dispute nor an official clarification regarding the circumstances behind his statement have emerged so far.

Pawan Singh, Jyoti Singh Divorce

This emotional post comes amid Pawan Singh’s ongoing divorce proceedings with his second wife, Jyoti Singh. Often hailed as the ‘Power Star’ of Bhojpuri cinema, Pawan has been married twice. His first wife, Neelam Devi, tragically died by suicide shortly after their marriage.

He later married Jyoti Singh in 2018, but their relationship has reportedly been marked by public disputes and allegations.

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