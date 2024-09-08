 Bangkok Breaking Heaven & Hell OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Where To Stream
The action thriller film is directed and written by Kongkiat Khomsiri

Sachin TUpdated: Sunday, September 08, 2024, 05:56 PM IST
Bangkok Breaking Heaven & Hell OTT Release Date | Trailer

Bangkok Breaking Heaven & Hell is an action thriller film starring Sukollawat Kanarot and Atitaya Tribudarak in the lead roles. It is set to release on OTT in September 2024.

When and where to watch Bangkok Breaking Heaven & Hell?

The upcoming movie will release on September 26, 2024. Audiences can watch it on Netflix. The streaming platform shared the trailer on X with the caption, "Prepare to launch a fierce chase in the depths of hell🚨Check out the first images from the action movie. #BangkokBreaking #Through hell in the city of angels Directed by Kongkiat Khomsiri and led the team through danger by Weir Sukonwat, Mind 4EVE, Du Sanya. This September 26, let's go through hell in the city of angels together."

Plot

The film tells the story of a rescue worker whose life is turned upside down when he is fired from his job after being unable to save a person who ultimately dies. One day, he finds himself in a perilous situation when a young girl is kidnapped by a criminal gang. What unfolds when he sets out on a journey to rescue her from the clutches of these dangerous individuals? Will he be able to protect the young girl?

Cast and production of Bangkok Breaking: Heaven and Hell

The film's cast includes Sukollawat Kanarot, Atitaya Tribudarak, Sanya Kunakorn, Nathaya Ongsritragul, Fluke Teerapat Lohanan, Mamio, Kongkiat Khomsiri and Day Thaitanium, among others. The action thriller film is directed and written by Kongkiat Khomsiri. It is produced by Kome Kongkiat Komesiri and Piyaluck Mahatanasab.

