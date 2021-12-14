Bandish Bandits fame Ritwik Bhowmik spills the beans about his upcoming web series The Whistleblower

Ritwik Bhowmik shot to fame with his earnest portrayal of Radhe Rathod in the Bandish Bandits. While this show dealt with the world of music, his upcoming web series The Whistleblower is a thriller. The actor begins this conversation by giving credit where it’s due. “Bandish Bandits has opened the doors for me as an actor. I will always be grateful to the makers of the show for the light it shed on me,” he shares.

Ritwik goes on to talk about his upcoming show. “The Whistleblower is the next big thing for me. It will begin streaming on December 16, 2021. I have high hopes from this show. I hope it will do well, but even if it won’t, I know that I have been a part of a fantastic journey. I have learned so much while playing the role of Dr. Sanket. We don’t see people like him in real life, and even if we do, we don’t understand them. It is a very complex character to play. However, it was so much fun too,” he avers.

Elaborating on his role further, Ritwik says, “Dr. Sanket is a final year student of medicine. He comes from a rich and influential family of doctors. He was born with a silver spoon. He is very sharp, a go-getter and intelligent. In the show, you will find out what he will do with all the luxury he has. Does he take the right path or not?”

It is noteworthy how different both the roles he has chosen to play are. One wonders if the actor is scared of being typecast. “I think I am very lucky. This whole thing of being pressurised, conscious choices, looking for something different is definitely not the strategy for me personally as an actor. By the time I invest myself in thinking all this, I get to play a new character. I have already been put in different roles; it seems like people want to see me,” he explains.

Ritwik has his sights set for Bollywood. However, he is careful not to divulge too much information. “I have just finished my first film, and hopefully, I can talk about it soon when I can. I am just happy that I am getting to act irrespective of the medium,” he signs off.

