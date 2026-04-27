Bandar Vs Toxic: Bobby Deol Starrer To Clash With Yash's Film At Box Office

Bandar Vs Toxic | Instagram

Yash starrer Toxic was slated to release on Eid this year. But, the film was postponed to June 4, 2026, and avoided the clash with Dhurandhar 2. On June 5, 2026, Varun Dhawan starrer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was slated to hit the big screens, but because of Toxic it was postponed by a week. However, later the makers decided to release it on May 22, 2026. Not many filmmakers would be keen to release their film along with Toxic, as it is touted to be the next pan-India blockbuster.

However, the makers of Bobby Deol starrer Bandar have decided to clash with Toxic during the same weekend. The Anurag Kashyap directorial will release on June 5, 2026, a day after Toxic. So, while they are not releasing on the same day, it is surely a clash, as the films will share the same weekend.

BOBBY DEOL - ANURAG KASHYAP COLLABORATE FOR 'BANDAR' – RELEASE DATE LOCKED... #BobbyDeol teams up with director #AnuragKashyap for his next theatrical release, #Bandar.



It is slated for a theatrical release on 5 June 2026.



Produced by #NikhilDwivedi, the film also features… pic.twitter.com/4DoA1uTxtC — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 27, 2026

Interestingly, earlier Bandar was going to release on May 22, 2026, clashing with Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and Chand Mera Dil.

Netizens Are Excited To Watch Bandar

Many X users have shared that they are excited to watch Bandar. A netizen tweeted, "This looks like a massive win for everyone who loves raw, edgy storytelling. Bobby is officially in his peak experimental era! (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "What a powerhouse cast! Sanya Malhotra and Saba Azad alongside Lord Bobby? This is going to be a cinematic treat. Zee Studios scoring big with this one! (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Omg Lord Bobby renaissance continues, pairing his intensity with Anurag Kashyap vision is a genius move (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

If we compare Toxic and Bandar, the latter is comparatively a smaller film, while the former is a high-budget pan-India movie. So, it will be interesting to see which movie will make a mark at the box office.