Bandar Teaser: Bobby Deol Turns Rockstar In This Anurag Kashyap's Film Where Dating App Turns Dangerous - Watch

Bandar Teaser | YouTube

Bobby Deol and Anurag Kashyap have teamed up for a movie titled Bandar, which also stars Sanya Malhotra, Sapna Pabbi, and Saba Azad in the lead roles. The movie was premiered in the Special Presentations section of the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival in September last year. Now, it is all set to hit the big screens soon, and the makers have released a teaser of Bandar.

Well, the teaser is quite interesting and makes us curious to know about the film. Bobby plays the role of a rockstar, who is on a dating app, and meets a couple of girls. But, it looks like the dating app turns dangerous for him, and he gets arrested and involved in a legal matter. Watch the teaser below...

Deol surely steals the show, and even the lead actresses, Sapna, Sanya, and Saba, leave a mark. Even the music in the teaser grabs our attention.

Netizens Review Bandar Teaser

The teaser of Bandar is getting mostly positive reviews on social media. A netizen tweeted, "Bobby in Anurag's universe is something I would have never believed if I hadn't seen this trailer (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Bobby Deol entering Anurag Kashyap's gritty world sounds like pure cinematic chaos in the best way possible (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Bobby Deol is doing great these days and seeing him in Anurag Kashyap's dark and realistic world seems like the perfect for him. It's always great to see actors experiment with such different characters (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Bandar Release Date

Bandar was earlier slated to release on June 5, 2026. The movie will be clashing at the box office with Varun Dhawan starrer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and Ram Charan's Peddi (June 4). So, let's wait and watch which movie will leave a mark at the box office.