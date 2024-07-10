 Ban On Indian 2? Madurai District Court Adjourns Case Against Kamal Haasan-Starrer
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBan On Indian 2? Madurai District Court Adjourns Case Against Kamal Haasan-Starrer

Ban On Indian 2? Madurai District Court Adjourns Case Against Kamal Haasan-Starrer

Aasan Rajendran, the head teacher of Varmakalai, Martial Arts, and Research Academy in Madurai's HMS Colony, has filed a petition against the film

Asian News InternationalUpdated: Wednesday, July 10, 2024, 10:53 AM IST
article-image

The Madurai District Court has adjourned the case seeking to ban the release of the much-anticipated film 'Indian 2', starring superstar Kamal Haasan in the lead role.

The sequel to the legendary movie 'Indian', directed by Shankar, is set to feature an ensemble cast including Haasan, Samuthirakani, Bobby Simha, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, and Priya Bhavani Shankar.

Aasan Rajendran, the head teacher of Varmakalai, Martial Arts, and Research Academy in Madurai's HMS Colony, has filed a petition against the film.

Rajendran claims that Kamal Haasan consulted him for Varmakalai techniques during the making of the original 'Indian' and his contributions were duly credited.

However, he alleges that 'Indian 2' employs these techniques without his permission, prompting his request to ban the movie's release both in theatres and on OTT platforms.

Read Also
'F**k' To 'Dirty Indian': CBFC Removes Cuss Words, Modifies Scene With 'Body Exposure' In Kamal...
article-image

The case was heard on Monday before a judge in the Madurai District Court.

The court has ordered the hearing to be adjourned to July 11 after the 'Indian 2' film crew requested additional time to file a response to Rajendran's petition.

'Indian 2' is the sequel to the 1996 film 'Indian' that starred Kamal as Veerasekaran Senapathy.

The franchise brings back Kamal and director S Shankar for the sequel.

The first poster of 'Indian 2' was unveiled on the occasion of the Pongal festival in 2020.

Read Also
Iconic Image: Rajinikanth & Kamal Haasan Get Clicked Together, Fans Go Gaga
article-image

In the poster, vigilante Senapathy (Kamal Haasan) is seen standing with his trademark twisted finger in handcuffed hands.

'Indian 2' has music by Anirudh Ravichander and has writers Jayamohan, Kabilan Vairamuthu and Lakshmi Saravanakumar on board.

Produced by Lyca Productions, 'Indian 2' is scheduled for release on July 12.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Jhakaas Walo Ke...': Shilpa Shinde Takes Dig At Anil Kapoor Hosting Bigg Boss OTT 3

'Jhakaas Walo Ke...': Shilpa Shinde Takes Dig At Anil Kapoor Hosting Bigg Boss OTT 3

Ban On Indian 2? Madurai District Court Adjourns Case Against Kamal Haasan-Starrer

Ban On Indian 2? Madurai District Court Adjourns Case Against Kamal Haasan-Starrer

Kritika Malik Says She Will NOT Wear Low Neckline Outfits In Bigg Boss OTT 3 House After Vishal...

Kritika Malik Says She Will NOT Wear Low Neckline Outfits In Bigg Boss OTT 3 House After Vishal...

Jacqueline Fernandez Summoned By ED Again For Questioning In Sukesh Chandrashekhar Money Laundering...

Jacqueline Fernandez Summoned By ED Again For Questioning In Sukesh Chandrashekhar Money Laundering...

ED Summons YouTuber Elvish Yadav For Questioning Over Money Laundering In Snake Venom Case

ED Summons YouTuber Elvish Yadav For Questioning Over Money Laundering In Snake Venom Case